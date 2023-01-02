Selena Gomez is one of the world’s most loved celebrities but she has her own fair share of controversies. With a career spanning over two decades, Gomez has garnered a loyal fanbase and some haters too.

Selena, who is a former child star has dabbled in acting, singing, producing and her own Netflix documentary has been a part of several controversies that left her fans shocked and caused many to hate her. Back in 2017, n*de pictures of her ex -Justin Bieber were leaked on her hacked Instagram account that stirred controversy. Scroll down to read.

According to a report in Variety, Once Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was swiftly taken down after several n*de pictures of Justin Bieber were posted on her account. However, Gomez’s account was back minutes after it was taken down, with the n*de photos deleted. The singer is one of the most followed people on social media platforms. Later, during an interview Justin Bieber that the leaked images made him feel “super violated”.

Notably, The Bieber images were the same that were published after the Pop star’s Bora Bora vacation in 2015. Selena Gomez and pop star Bieber used to be a couple but they parted ways in 2018. The couple had an on-and-off relationship for eight years before calling it quits.

A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Selena Gomez and Bieber have a long dating history. The rumours of their relationship sparked back in 2010. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2011, when they appeared at Vanity Fair Oscars Party together but broke off. Their relationship always had been on and off and they finally parted ways in 2018. In fact, Selena in her documentary My Mind and Me shared that the breakup broke her heart.

