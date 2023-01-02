As we get into a new year after having seen Hollywood flourish with content, one of the biggest questions in the realm of cinema stays unanswered and is recurring, who the next James Bond will be? Ever since Daniel Craig left the mantle with No Time To Die, the world has been hooked to see who the successor will be. Almost every possible British actor in Hollywood has already been speculated to be one including Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Holland, Regé Jean-Page, and more. But while they all continue to be in contention there is a new name and it is none other than Lucien Laviscount.

For the unversed, Lucien is the hot topic for much gossip and an active thirst trap because he laid one with his latest stint in Emily In Paris. The actor plays Alfie, Emily’s love interest. While he made his way to the show in the second season he was the highlight of season 3. But the plot suggested that he is moving out of Paris for good and that means we might not see him on the show anymore.

But maybe there is a silver lining to this and his exit from Emily In Paris might have bugger opportunities for him. The latest speculations floating around say that Lucien Laviscount is the latest contender to be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig and the studio is considering him for the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a The Daily Mail report, Lucien Laviscount has grabbed the attention of James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who is now considering him to take up the mantle after Daniel Craig. A source close to the team said, “Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome, and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris.”

“James Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him,” they added.

