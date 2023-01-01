Hugh Jackman is one of the most-loved actors of Hollywood. Being a noted Australian actor, he rose to fame with his iconic character of Wolverine in the X-Men movie series from the 2000 film to the 2017 film titled Logan. After playing Wolverine for 17 years, he declared his retirement announcing he won’t be portraying the character anymore and his announcement left his fans devastated for obvious reasons. However, he left his fans ecstatic after he announced his comeback with Deadpool 3. But do you know the actor had once expressed his wish to kick Iron Man Robert Downey Jr’s a*s as he regrets not starring in Avengers?

Apart from the X-Men movie series, he has been a part of other movies and TV shows namely Paperback Hero, Scoop, The Fountain, Flushed Away, Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, Prisoners, etc.

During the release of X-Men: Days of Future Past, Hugh Jackman has expressed his wish to fight it out with Iron Man Robert Downey and kick his a**. At a promotional event, he was heard saying, “Because personally, I would love to mix it up with Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man and kick his a*s. It’d be great… Consistency is incredible. Who wouldn’t want to be involved with that?”.

Well, had it happened in the past, it would have been a huge treat for all the Avengers and Deadpool fans. However, we do pray for it to happen in the future.

Earlier, Hugh Jackman was in news when he had opened up about his decision to retire from his role as Wolverine. “Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, ‘Uh-oh.’…I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show (The Music Man on Broadway), my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, ‘I really want to do that.’ And that was it,” said the actor.

Coming back, how many of you want to see Hugh Jackman and Robert Downey Jr fighting it out in a scene? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

