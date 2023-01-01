Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood who gives major couple goals to everyone. But did you know Ryan was married to ‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johansson once, only to get divorced from each other within two years of their marriage? Yes, that’s right. But do you know Ryan had to do a lot to win Blake’s heart? Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Ryan and Scarlett had tied the knot in 2008, but in July 2010, they filed for divorce and it got finalised in December 2010. Later, in a joint statement, the duo announced their divorce and wrote, “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage…We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met each other on the sets of Green Lantern and when they met it was like a firecracker only they couldn’t come close because they were with somebody else at that point in time. Their friendship grew with time and even though they didn’t intend to date each other, it sort of happened.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s SiriusXM, Ryan Reynolds revealed, “We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and that was, like, the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across. I remember it was funny, because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single…I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.”

Ryan Reynolds further mentioned, “Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston, and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you.’ We got on the train and rode together. “I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

Well, everything worked out quite well for the couple, and we cannot be happier about it. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are proud parents of three children and currently, they are expecting their fourth. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Getting Courtney Love Fired From ‘Fight Club’ Claims Hold No Truth? “You Cannot Be Fired For A Job You Didn’t Get” Says Source!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News