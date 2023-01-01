Johnny Depp is one of the popular actors in Hollywood who has worked in a few prestigious projects, among many other movies. However, did you know he was offered for a leading actor’s role in James Cameron’s Titanic before Leonardo DiCaprio? But the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor refused it because of a reason which he later regretted. Scroll below to know what could be the possible reason for Johnny to refuse it.

Well, it seems Johnny has opted to be Jack Sparrow other than Jack Dawson in Titanic. However, Titanic is one of the classic movies of all time that has shown a tragic sinking love story between two characters who met within a short span of time and fell in love with each other. But a sudden unfortunate incident broke apart the lovers.

Before Leonardo DiCaprio said yes to playing Jack Dawson in Titanic, many actors were considered for the role, including Tom Cruise, Macaulay Culkin, Ethan Hawke, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp. However, Johnny refused the role because the script was too long of 180 pages. In an interview with Howard Stern Radio in 2001, Johnny had admitted that it was too tough to sit through the whole 180 pages of script. He said, “I labored through about 15 pages of Titanic”.

However, when Titanic became a cult classic movie which earned a total of a whopping 2.202 billion dollars at the box office, Johnny Depp felt that he missed out on something big. Later, in another interview with Rolling Stone, Johnny Depp shared that he regretted refusing the role and was so upset that he wanted to recreate the scenes in his bathtub.

In another news portal, PopTimesUK it was reported that ex-fiances, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were considered to be the leading actor and actress for Titanic as they had a great chemistry together. However, the couple split before the production could start, and their separation seemed to be a part for not being in a movie together.

As the saying goes, all’s well that ends well, and we cannot imagine Titanic without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. So, whatever happened, it happened for the best. Isn’t it? What do you think? Let us know!

