“I love you 3000!” is not just a line, a dialogue, it’s an emotion for Avengers fans as it reminds us of Robert Downey Jr’s final goodbye as Iron Man. To defeat Thanos, Tony had to use his seniority membership card and take one for the team by sacrificing himself for the world.

Marvel killing its biggest and probably the most popular superhero must have come at a cost of not just giving the audience heartbreak for a lifetime, but eliminating the chance of cashing on his name in the future. But, Marvel being Marvel, you know they have got the time machine to bring dead superheroes back.

The rumours of Robert Downey Jr coming back as Iron Man in the future Avengers movies has been doing rounds for a while now. But, this time, it seems they are going to be true as it’s been quoted by an industry insider.

Not just any insider, it’s the already established scooper who has leaked various Marvel things before, @MyTimeToShineH. He recently shared that Robert Downey Jr ‘for sure’ will make a comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Twitter handle tweeted: “RDJ is back baby (for Secret Wars for sure, and there have been some talks for a cameo in Armor Wars)”

RDJ is back baby (for Secret Wars for sure, and there’s been some talks for a cameo in Armor Wars) — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 28, 2022

Regarding Armor Wars, those who are aware of its storyline, know it’ll revolve around what will happen if Iron Man’s tech falls into wrong hands. That says a lot about why we can expect the OG, Robert Downey Jr, would tend to make a comeback.

What do you think of the same? Are you done with Robert Downey Jr or do you want to see him back in the Avengers universe? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

