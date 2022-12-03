There has always been a tiff between the Marvel and the DC universe. However, I feel in this war Marvel will always win as the OG Avengers (including Iron Man, Captain America, Hawk Eye, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow) have a unity that nobody can ever replicate. And among all of these superheroes, my heart still cries for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man character whom we lost in the last Avengers: Endgame.

Well, did you know the makers had a different idea for its climax, which was far more heartbreaking than what was lastly finalised as Iron Man was supposed to meet his daughter one last time? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to check out the video of the deleted scene from Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame will always be a little closer to my heart as three of my favourite superheroes bid goodbye to us, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). And among the rest, it was Iron Man’s death that had stung like a bee. However, did you know the makers of Avengers: Endgame had a different idea to end the climax?

As it seems in this deleted scene shared by one of the Marvel fan clubs on their Instagram handle that after snapping, in the end, to bring back everyone, Iron Man lands at the place where Thanos had met Gamora’s little version. There, Iron Man meets with his daughter Morgan’s elder version and bids their goodbyes. Iron Man has a heartbroken face, and he can be heard saying, “I Love You 3000” to Morgan, just like they used to say earlier. Check out the emotional video here:

But, later, the makers changed the ending and what we can see in the movie is a projection of Iron Man addressing his team Avengers, wife Pepper, and daughter Morgan. Just before finishing his message, Iron Man says “I Love You 3000” to his little daughter.

Well, did this scene make you miss Iron Man a little more because it sure did to me! Would you have liked this ending more than what we see in the movie? Let us know in the comments!

