Chris Evans’ Captain America shield can be yours, but for a hefty price. The actor, who took up the role in 2011’s The First Avenger, became an integral part of the franchise. After appearing in a few Marvel films as the superhero, it was announced that his character will retire after Avengers: Endgame.

Cap Am’s mantle has been passed onto Anthony Mackie in the fourth instalment of the film series. While some fans didn’t like the fact that Steve Rogers won’t be the superhero anymore, Chris has supported Mackie to carry on his legacy.

Coming back to the point, as Chris Evans kept his Captain America shield down, it is now up for grabs. As per reports, Heritage Auctions has put the original prop used by the actor in Avengers: Endgame on auction. However, if you want to own it, you must have a whopping $50,000 or Rs. 40 lakhs.

This particular Captain America shield was used for all the close-up shots in Avengers: Endgame. This is not the first time that memorabilia from a movie has been put on sale. Many props go on auction, and several die-hard fans spend thousands and thousands of bucks on them.

While talking about Chris Evans, though the actor is not Steve Rogers anymore, he recently spoke about his beloved MCU character. The Gray Man actor said that he misses playing the superhero to People.

“When the movies end, you’re very happy to have a break but very quickly you miss it. I miss it now. But I’m very grateful, very happy to have been a part of them,” Chris Evans said. Several fans have taken this as a hint to his return as Captain America. However, the actor didn’t confirm if that is happening.

