Avatar: The Way of Water is less than a month away from its big premiere, and fans can’t await the release of one of the most anticipated sequels. Directed by James Cameron, it stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and more.

Just recently, it was revealed that the upcoming sequel will be released in China. It is one of the few films of 2022 that will premiere in one of the biggest markets. Besides Avatar 2, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Where The Crawdads Sing, were the two movies released in the country.

While talking about Avatar: The Way of Water, the latest report has come in with its budget and it is huge. As per The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron’s directorial is one of the most expensive movies ever made. A source has disclosed to the outlet that its budget is between $350 million and $400 million.

When compared to the 2009 original film, Avatar: The Way of Water’s cost of production is much higher. The first part was made on a budget of $237 million. The previously estimated budget for Avatar 2 was around $250 million. But the latest report, makes the James Cameron directorial one of the costliest movies to be ever made.

It is somewhere close to the budget of Avengers: Endgame. Just recently, Vin Diesel’s Fast X, the upcoming 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise’s budget was also revealed. It is said to be around $340 million.

Not only is Avatar: The Way of Water‘s budget high but so are its box office projections. Considering that the first part became the highest-grossing movie of all time, a lot is expected from the sequel. As per the predictions, it seems like the movie will be a big hit.

