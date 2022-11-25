Marvel Studios recently released a web series on Disney+ Hotstar, Legends. However, it stirred up a controversy immediately after revealing a major spoiler from Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special mini movie that was released today on November 25, 2022. Now, Marvel has called Disney+ to take that episode down. Scroll below to find out more!

James Gunn’s short feature Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special was supposed to be a holly jolly one to keep the leader Quill and the members in a better mood since Gamora’s death in Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Marvel could release Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it released a web series to give a recap of the history of the Marvel heroes and villains before any major Marvel production releases for the fans to catch up to the up-to-date information before watching the actual movie or series.

In the last episode of Legends, Drax and Mantis would be seen having a conversation where they would disclose a spoiler that might become a huge issue in the actual movie franchise. Don’t worry we won’t reveal the spoiler, but it might concern two Guardians to be brother and sister! Ssssh… we didn’t tell you anything! *Wink* However, which was supposed to give a recap and a refresher for the upcoming Holiday Special, it turned out to be a disaster.

Now, as per a report in Fandom Wire, Disney+ has been ordered to take that episode down from the Legends momentarily as today, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released. However, it might be deleted from the web show permanently as well.

Well, this whole spoiler debacle might work as a catalyst for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to get the hype among the audience, as they would surely want to know what relationship there is between Quill and Mantis! Oops!

Have you watched Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special yet? If no? Give it a watch, and let us know if you could find what was the spoiler!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Stranger Things 4 Marks A Huge Milestone With Its Viewership In 28 Days But Fails To Win Over Squid Game’s 1.7 Billion Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News