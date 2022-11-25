Over the past few years, anime has become quite popular in India and worldwide because of its unique storylines, concepts and animation. The current generation is moderately versed in anime and manga culture. Anime series like Death Note, Naruto, One Piece, and Attack On Titan are some of the few which had become trendy in recent years, especially when the pandemic hit and people were hunting for content to keep themselves occupied.

Western shows like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad have also found an interesting connection in the world of anime. The fan-favourite anime, Attack on Titan, is all set for the release of its final season. The second part of the Finale arc was released in 2020. Fans waited more than two years to discover what would happen to the titans and the humans.

For people unaware of the anime, it is about humans and their fight against the man-eating Titans. Although, the plot is darker and more complicated than this. It is adapted from the manga with the same name. The manga creator is Hajime Isayama, who recently appeared in North America at Anime NYC 2022. The manga creator apologised for the ending of Attack on Titan since fans were not very happy with that. Apart from that, he made some new revelations that clearly show his fascination with western shows, as reported by Comicbook.com.

Two of the characters introduced in the Anime’s final arc, Gabi and Falco, were inspired by Arya Stark and Jesse Pinkman of Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, respectively. Gabi and Falco were part of the Marleyan soldiers and Eldians as well. Gabi is not much of a fan favourite because of her actions in the series, whereas Falco was more between judging both sides before concluding.

Gabi was inspired by Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams. Maisie was a fan favourite. She was the favourite character of author George RR Martin’s wife. On the other hand, Falco was inspired by another famous American drama series, Breaking Bad. He was fashioned on Jessy Pinkman, who Aaron Paul played. Attack on Titan was first aired in 2013. The Game of Thrones series started in 2011 and ended in 2019. It got its spin-off series this year, the House of The Dragon and another series on Jon Snow is in the developing. The Breaking Bad series was first aired in 2008 and ended in 2013. This, too, got its prequel series called Better Call Saul this year.

The release date of Attack on Titan has yet to be announced, only that it will be out in the earlier part of 2023.

