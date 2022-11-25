Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the most known superheroes out there. Not only has MCU made movies on the character, but so has Sony. While fans may be divided over which is better, no one can deny that the character in itself is pretty iconic. Till now, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have played it.

The Wall Crawler has been quite beneficial for the MCU as well. After introducing him in Captain America: Civil War, Tom’s iteration has gotten his own standalone films. Last year saw the release of No Way Home, which became the highest-grossing movie of that year and garnered huge success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking about Marvel’s Spider-Man, a new report says that it is the second most successful film franchise of all time. As per Betway, thanks to No Way Home, MCU’s Spidey franchise is the second most successful one, scoring 65.3 out of 90. While it managed to beat the likes of Marvel, Harry Potter, and James Bond, there is one franchise that is still more iconic.

Just a few scores above Spider-Man is the Star Wars franchise, which is also now owned by Disney. It has a score of 69.3 out of 90, making it the most successful one of all time. The scores are determined by traits such as box office earnings, the number of awards won, trailer searches, and more. Third in place is Marvel, with a score of 62.7.

It is followed by Harry Potter, Batman, James Bond, Jurassic Park, Lord of the Rings, Fast & Furious, and so on. While talking about MCU’s Spidey series, fans eagerly await news on the 4th instalment.

Rumours are rife that Tom Holland has signed a new Spider-Man deal and will be appearing in not one or two but six more films. Three are said to be his own standalone flicks.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Khloe Kardashian Shocked As She Expressed Her Desire To Breastfeed The Latter’s Baby Boy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News