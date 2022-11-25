Amber Heard is one such celebrity who won’t stop hitting the headlines after the high-profile defamation trial against her ex Johnny Depp. The two locked horns in the courtroom earlier this year. However, their legal drama dates back way before that. Both have been involved in a libel case as well in 2020.

Even now, nothing is settled between the two as Amber appealed the verdict which was in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. She has been ordered to pay him $10.35 million. Moreover, the Aquaman actress has also sued her insurance company which denied paying the losses she owes to Depp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Amber Heard has been in the news every day because of the Johnny Depp case. Now, a new report also states that she is the most searched celebrity on Google. Research from the Hollywood news site CelebTattler analysed data points from Google search trends in 2022. It tracked over 150 notable celebrities and eventually crowned Amber as No. 1.

Amber Heard surpassed the likes of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Elon Musk, Tom Brady, and even the late Queen Elizabeth II. The actress had an average of 5.6 million searches every month in the US. The second A-lister who is the most searched is none other than Johnny Depp, earning 5.5 million searches per month.

While Heard was the most googled when it comes to the volume of searches, it was the Pirates of the Caribbean actor whose name popped in 34 out of 50 states, which is more than any other A-lister. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is in third place with 4.3 million Google searches per month for the year.

Football star Tom Brady is in 4th place. Kim Kardashian and ex Pete Davidson at 5th and 6th, respectively, followed by Elon Musk at 7th. Clearly, a lot happened this year, but nothing is as memorable as the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Khloe Kardashian Shocked As She Expressed Her Desire To Breastfeed The Latter’s Baby Boy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News