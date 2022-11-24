Chris Hemsworth wants Thor to have a drastically different tone if he returns to the MCU. After his latest venture as the Asgardian in Love and Thunder, speculations around a fifth instalment filled the air. Fans hope to see another standalone film on the God of Thunder, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Though Chris has addressed the topic on his return a few times. Previously, the Avengers: Endgame actor said that he will keep returning until someone kicks him off the stage. However, recently, he also said that if a fifth movie does happen, it may be his last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Chris Hemsworth has spoken about how Thor 5 should be different from the previous standalone films on his character. While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Spiderhead actor said that his MCU return should have a drastically different tone than what audiences have seen recently.

“You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character,” Chris Hemsworth said. “I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested. I’ve said this before, but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy, then because I know what I’m doing,” he added.

Chris continued, “I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity… [laughs] Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.”

Marvel is yet to confirm Thor 5, but if it does happen, we would love to see how different it will be from the previous parts. Maybe the film may not have Chris Hemsworth at all. Let’s see what the future holds.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Wants Thor 5 To Have A Drastically Different Tone From The Previous Instalments: “I Like Keeping People On Their Toes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News