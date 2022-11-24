Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is causing an uproar at the box office since it has been released and it keeps breaking one record after the other. The Ryan Coogler directorial is the second instalment of the film series based on the Marvel character of the same name.

The first part was released in 2019 and made more than a billion at the global box office. Due to that, a lot of expectations were around the sequel and till now, it has kept up to them. Wakanda Forever is the third major release by the MCU in 2022.

It is also the last movie from the studios before this year ends. Now, while talking about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s box office, the movie has touched another milestone by crossing the $300 million mark domestically (North America). As per Box Office Mojo, currently the movie has made $303 million at the stateside.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made another $257 million overseas. Its total is currently $561 million. The Letitia Wright starrer has broken a major record by surpassing $300 million domestically as it is the only seventh film to pass that milestone in 2022. The other films that have accomplished that goal throughout the year are The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Minions: The Rise of Gru have reached that milestone as well. Meanwhile, recently, Wakanda Forever helped Disney touch $3 billion through its 2022 releases at Black Panther 2’s global box office.

After adding the revenues of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange 2, Disney was able to make over three billion in one year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

