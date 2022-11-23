Director Jan Brezina describes his debut fiction feature film ‘Erhart’ as a romantic film in the background of the country’s political situation. The Czech Republic’s film made its Asian premiere in the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underway in Goa.

According to him, the film narrates the story of a 23-year-old man who returns to his hometown to take care of his mother and discovers the dangerous truth about his family’s past and the dark legacy of the local community.

Speaking about his country’s history, Jan Brezina on Tuesday said that Czech Republic transformed 30 years ago from a socialist regime to a capitalist regime.

“It was kind of a mess. All the property which was owned by the state was privatised. There were crimes connected to that. All that happened thirty years ago. But it still has some impact as on date. So, my idea was to see how it is perceived by the younger generation of Czech Republic today,” he said.

Producer Marek Novak said that Erhart will be released in the Czech Republic in the spring or winter of next year. Speaking about his country’s film market, he said that it is not meaningful to compare India and the Czech Republic in terms of film market size. “We are a country of just 10 million and we make around 30-35 fiction feature films in a year,” Marek Novak

Marek also informed that in the post-pandemic period, there has been a huge backlog of films which were waiting to be released in his country as there are five to six premieres every week. Hence, ‘Erhart’ team wants to wait till this rush wavers.

