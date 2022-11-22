Lebanese-American media personality Mia Khalifa may have left the adult film industry but her popularity has not gone down. She often makes headlines for her raunchy pics on social media. But did you know that she once was supposed to enter Bigg Boss? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2015, Mia made a revelation of how much less money she made in the p*rn industry. Her revelation soon became a hot topic on social media. Soon reports of entering Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss began to make rounds on the internet.

DNA report claimed that Colors channel had approached Mia Khalifa and they were in talks with her. The report also stated that Mia is keen to be a part of the reality show. However, it turned out to be a rumour and the reports were fake.

The former adult performer also took to Twitter clearly denied having any interest in being a part of Bigg Boss. Not just that she also said that she will never step foot in India. She wrote, “Let’s get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have “shown interest” in being on Big Boss should be fired.”

Take a look at her tweet below:

Let's get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have "shown interest" in being on Big Boss should be fired — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 15, 2015

Talking about the money she paid during her stint in the p*rn industry, Mia Khalifa tweeted, “People think I’m racking in millions from p*rn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting p*rn was… scary.”

People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary. Full interview here: https://t.co/xHK7SmhfrY pic.twitter.com/fwJlyzHznq — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

She was part of the adult film industry for three months in between 2014 to 2015 and also emerged as a top-rated star on streaming giant P*rnhub. After quitting the adult film industry, Mia Khalifa worked as a paralegal and bookkeeper.

