Ever since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit the theatres, it has been receiving an immense amount of love and appreciation across the world. While the movie is reigning at the box office, the co-writer of the sequel recently revealed how the original story of the film was focused more on T’Challa’s son Toussaint.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featured noted actors including Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, etc.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Screenrant, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole spoke to Rolling Stone revealing that the original story of the movie revolved around T’Challa’s son Toussaint. He went on to add that they were more child-focused in the narrative and his son was a part of the same. Cole further stated that it didn’t happen, however, they wanted him to exist in the film in some way. As their conversation went ahead, they decided to play around a little bit while adding that Toussaint was never going to have a much larger presence after the demise of Chadwick Boseman.

“Yeah, [in] a previous iteration, we really were more child-focused in the narrative, and his son was a part of that. Obviously that changed, but we wanted him to exist in the film in some way. It was much more reduced. And there were conversations about, when do we reveal this information to the audience, and what’s the best version of it? Not only emotionally, but just narratively for the story and how it affects the characters in the story when they find out this information, and so forth. We played around a little bit, but he was never going to have a much larger presence after Chad passed,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer told the publication.

