Kendall Jenner is a famous American model and TV personality who rose to massive fame with her reality tv show titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians, based on the lives of her family. While the artist is mostly in the news for her fashion choices, she recently made headlines when it was reported that she broke up with her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner started dating the NBA star Devin Booker in 2020. The duo previously parted ways in June, however, it was then revealed that they were still together. Kendall has been quite vocal about her relationship with Booker and has often opened up about how he and his family have a great bond with her niece Stormi Webster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Republic World, a source recently told ET that Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have parted ways after dating for 2 years. It was further reported that the duo were quite busy in their careers and it was becoming difficult for them to prioritise their relationship with their busy schedules. Adding to it, it was claimed that there were no hard feelings between them and that their decision was mutual.

The source reflected on Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship stating, “They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules. There are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual.”

The report further claimed that Kendall and Devin still cared for each other and were enjoying their single life by staying busy and spending time with their loved ones. Stating further, the source also mentioned that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker share a very natural connection and wanted to remain supportive of each other.

“They still care about each other. They are both enjoying the single life, staying busy, and spending time with loved ones. Devin is a gentleman and has always made sure to treat Kendall with respect. He plans to continue doing that,” the source added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Reveals Peeing In An Ice Bucket To Deal With Her Panic Attack On Her Way To Met Gala 2022: “That Is So Mortifying…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News