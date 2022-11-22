Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox claims that she and the rapper dated so that he’d leave Kim Kardashian alone. A lot of drama follows wherever the Kardashians go. But recently, it is Ye who won’t stop making headlines over one controversial thing or the other.

Just recently, West was unbanned from Twitter after his account was suspended. The reason behind that was due to his anti-Semitic comments. The rapper has been condemned by several over it. Despite receiving major backlash, he is back on the social media site, leaving fans stumped.

Coming back to the point, Kanye West’s ex and actress Julia Fox has claimed that they dated only so that he could leave Kim Kardashian. After Ye and Kim divorced, the Donda rapper dated quite a few women, including Fox. However, many people think that their relationship was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Now, more people have criticised Julia Fox for dating “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” Taking to her TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress spoke about her relationship with Kanye West and said, “the man was being normal around me,” when they met. She revealed having she wasn’t interested in “hooking up with a celebrity again.”

“But then I had this thought,” Fox recalled. “Maybe I could get him off Kim Kardashian’s case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,” she added and said, “If anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

However, things changed for Julia Fox after Kanye West began his online rants. “The moment he started tweeting, I was out. I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help… I was delusional, I thought I could help him, I know. It didn’t work and now we’re here,” she said.

