Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released a while ago and didn’t take much time to create a buzz among the audience. While the movie was a massive hit at the box office, its numbers are being compared with other movies’ box office numbers but Dwayne Johnson has a problem with it. The Rock recently reacted to Black Panther’s success being compared to his film Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson played the lead role in the 2022 DC superhero film Black Adam. Apart from him, there were many other stars in the film namely Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, a Hindustan Times report recently revealed how Dwayne Johnson could not stand the fact that his film’s success was being compared to other movies. The actor took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to a report by IGN which shared comparisons between the box office collections of Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The IGN tweet wrote, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned over $400 million at the global box office, making it the most profitable superhero film to be released this fall. Black Adam, which came out in October, has earned $353 million at the global box office.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned over $400 million at the global box office, making it the most profitable superhero film to be released this fall. Black Adam, which came out in October, has earned $353 million at the global box office. pic.twitter.com/CoiFulfwU5 — IGN (@IGN) November 19, 2022

While sarcastically calling it a neutral post, Dwayne Johnson called out the report and added that there was no competition between the films. The Rock stated, “What a neutral post. I love competing, but @IGN you guys are in the biz with us there’s no competition with the established global brand of Black Panther compared to Black Adam & JSA who a year ago no one even heard of. No need to knock us, we’re new babies and have to grow.”

😂 What a neutral post.

I love competing, but @IGN you guys are in the biz with us there’s no competition with the established global brand of Black Panther compared to Black Adam & JSA who a year ago no one even heard of. No need to knock us, we’re new babies and have to grow😊 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is set to appear in two of his much-awaited films namely Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Red One which are expected to hit the screens next year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Says, “It Really Triggered Something In Me…” Announcing His Break From Acting After Being Warned Of Increased Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News