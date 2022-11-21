This year has been filled with several box office hits, but it seems like Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam isn’t one of them. Though the DC flick opened to a thunderous start and became The Rock’s best opener, since then, it has only seen a downfall in its box office numbers.

Released on 20th October, the film has completed a month at the theatres. However, its overall collection is still low, especially after the release of MCU’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel flick surpassed DC’s latest movie in less than two weeks at the box office.

Now, Black Adam has finally broken another record. The Dwayne Johnson starrer has tied with its predecessor Shazam! at the global box office after a month. As per Collider, the latest DCEU entry has churned in $366.1 million at the worldwide box office. This includes $156 million domestically (North America) and $209 million overseas.

With this, Black Adam has finally been able to cross the $366.08 million global collection of Shazam! While talking about the Dwayne Johnson starrer, it hardly seems like the film will be able to surpass Justice League’s $657.9 million collection. Let’s see how well the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial pans out at the box office in its entire run.

Meanwhile, recently a report stated that the film was leaked online in HD and just after its theatrical release. It is said that the movie has been pirated in Korea. One can attribute its low box office performance to this, but not to a great extent.

Despite the cameo of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Black Adam hasn’t been able to charm at the box office. For the unversed, the Dwayne Johnson starrer saw the comeback of Cavill as the superhero. It also sets his reprisal for future DC projects.

