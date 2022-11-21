Avatar: The Way of Water is almost a month away from its release, but the hype around it is already quite high. Fans have awaited a sequel for years, especially since the 2009 original became the highest-grossing movie of all time. The upcoming sequel is directed by James Cameron.

It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Michelle Yeoh, and so on. Avatar 2 will be out in the theatres on 16th December. While talking about the film, its box office predictions are already rolling in, and as per the latest reports, its opening weekend is nearly doubling the first part.

As per Box Office Pro, Avatar: The Way of Water is now projected to make more than $135 million in its opening weekend domestically (North America). This is double the first movie’s $77 million opening stateside. It is also said that the sequel will make $475 million domestically by the end of its theatrical run. This is lower than earlier reports and about half of what Avatar made.

Previously, another Avatar: The Way of Water box office projections report indicated that the James Cameron directorial will make $650 million through its total run in North America. Let’s see how things go for Avatar 2. Meanwhile, previously the director revealed that he plans to if the sequel turns out to be a disaster at the box office.

While speaking with Total Film Magazine, James Cameron talked about the game plan that he is going to follow if Avatar 2 sinks at the box office. He said, “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘Okay, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable …”

“We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. It’s the one-two punch – the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theater is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a sh*t now?” the Avatar: The Way of Water director added.

