Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is creating milestones at the box office. The makers announced a whooping 15.38cr India Box office number and the film has also seen unprecedented day-one box office numbers in the International Markets too.

As per the report, the overseas collection of the Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna starter stands at 5.71cr on release day and it is growing tremendously.

Scroll below to know Drishyam 2 international collection details.

Drishyam 2 (USD) Early estimate;

Grand Total: $701k (Rs 5.71 crs)

Day-1 (incl. Thu previews) : $701K (Rs. 5.71 crs)

USA-CAN : $249K

UAE-GCC : $259K (incl Thu)

UK-IRE: $41K

AUS: $61K

ROW: $91k

Talking about the just-released sequel, the Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller sees Ajay’s Vijay Salgaonkar levelled up in society, from being a cable operator to being a theatre owner, and he and his family are back to their normal life. However, the family doesn’t stay all happy as the police re-enter their life and this time IG Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna) gets even more thorough.

Reviewing Drishyam 2 with 2.5 stars, our reviewer’s last words for those planning to watch the Ajay Devgn starrer are – “All said and done, yes, the last hour does bounce back the lost interest but that’s the issue because the OG was more than just a jaw-dropping climax.” Check out our review here.

