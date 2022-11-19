It has been a continued decent run for Uunchai as the second Friday held on reasonably well too at 1.31 crores. On its first Friday, the film had collected 1.81 crores and while Monday had held on pretty well at 1.88 crores, there were these minor drops seen from Tuesday onwards. Not that these drops were alarming at all but when a film is playing at lower levels, you need collections to be better than the opening day right through, as was the case with Kantara (Hindi). That’s what will make a difference to the overall lifetime as well.

So far, the film has collected 18.33 crores and since the collections have stayed over the 1 crore mark on the eighth day, a lifetime in excess of 30 crores is now coming. In fact, if the numbers jump well today and somehow Saturday collections turn out to be over 2.50 crores then even 35 crores lifetime is possible. Those kinds of numbers would be needed as well to make the overall score look better than just respectable.

The film could have possibly done better had it not been for the Drishyam 2 wave that suddenly ended up diverting the attention of a large section of the audience towards it. With 15.38 crores coming in there, it’s apparent that there is an audience out there waiting to catch a film in theatres. Now had that not been for competition and if only even 5% of the audience which saw the Ajay Devgn starrer would have stepped in for Uunchai then the collections would have turned out to be even better.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

