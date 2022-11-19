Finally, there is a Bollywood film which has taken a really good start at the box office. Drishyam 2 was carrying good expectations around it but the manner in which things started to unfold in the last 3-4 days was truly wonderful. Suddenly, a film that started on a note where 10-12 crores would have been a good number began to aim for a much higher range of 13-15 crores.

Well, the film has exceeded even the higher end of this expectations, what with 15.38 crores coming in. This is simply fantastic as that’s what makes films potential hits and even superhits in the making. The numbers are in fact almost triple of what Drishyam had scored and to get numbers like these and that too for a hardcore dramatic film is truly awesome. A genre like this warrants growth over the weekend since it’s not like a big ticket action film that opens well and then goes on to simply sustain. Here, further growth will come.

The Ajay Devgn led film is now comfortably placed to find a weekend of 52-55 crores at least, and it won’t be surprising if the range goes even higher. Even 25% growth today would set the film for a bigger benchmark and chances are high that it would happen indeed. Director Abhishek Pathak has a big success in hand now.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

