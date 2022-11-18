Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After 7 years, Ajay Devgn has returned with the 2nd instalment of the film which was one of the most-watched films of 2015. Co-starring Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and others it also has new additions of actors like Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor. While the first part was a box office success, the 2nd instalment has been getting mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, it is the sequel to 2015’s Drishyam, which was an official remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam. Netizens have also been showering praises on the film as it returns with yet another gripping and mysterious tale

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing the film will open to expectations numbers. According to the latest media reports, the film will garner around 13-15 crore* on the very first day of the box office. But look like the collections might go higher as it has already begun midnight screenings in Mumbai owing to the excellent response.

Reportedly, Drishyam 2 has been released in 3302 screens in India and 858 screens overseas making it a total of more than 4k screens.

Koimoi also watched Drishyam 2 and rated it with 2.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “7 years later, our smartest common man Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) has now leveled up in society, from being a cable operator to being a theatre owner who also decides what films to play for maximum profit after reviewing them. The family doesn’t stay all happy as the Police re-enter their life and this time it’s IG Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna), a colleague of Meera Deshmukh (Tabu).”

Coming back, how much do you think Drishyam 2 will collect at the box office on its first weekend? Do let us know meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Confession Clip’ Leaked? Netizens Troll Film Makers For Using It As A Promotional Gimmick: “Ajay Also Knows Pirate Toh Ho Kar Rahegi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News