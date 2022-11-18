After Drishyam’s massive success, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back again with Drishyam’s 2nd venture. And this time, Akshaye Khanna has also joined the force to make it a double dhamaka. For the unversed, Drishyam 2 has been released in the theatres, but before it could release, Ajay’s confession clip from the movie got leaked. However, the video didn’t sit right with the netizens and they began trolling Ajay Devgn and the makers of the movie for using it as a promotional gimmick. Scroll below to find out!

For those who don’t know, the Drishyam franchise is actually a remake of a South Indian movie of the same name starring Mohanlal as George Kutty.

Now, a while back, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that looked like a confession clip from his movie Drishyam 2, but it seems like the actor used it as a promotional gimmick. As soon as the video was shared, it went viral on the internet, and netizens started bashing the actor and the filmmakers.

In the video, Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgoankar can be heard saying, “My name is Vijay Salgoankar and this is my confession. Seven years ago and even today also know that the truth is like a seed in the tree that truth will come out one day. So, the truth of October 2 and October 3…is to be safe from leaked videos, unlike Vijay, do not listen to your heart, listen to your mind. Please Report leaked videos. This film deserves to watch. So please come with your family to watch the film.”

Soon enough the netizens started to troll Ajay Devgn. While one wrote, “Ajay also knows inner that . . . Jo karle saala pirate to ho kar rahegi b.c😂,” another one penned, “Remakewood”.

For the unversed, Drishaym 2, apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu also features Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. What do you think of this promotional gimmick of the movie? Let us know in the comments!

