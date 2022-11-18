Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles, was one of the most anticipated flicks of 2022, but the sports action film failed to connect with the audience and tanked at the box office. While the film has been in the news since its actors and makers have spoken about its failure, new reports detail the latest problems of director Puri Jagannadh & producer Charmme Kaur.

As per several media reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is focusing on the money trail of the sports film in the wake of suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Read on to know the details.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Liger’s director-producer Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur were called by ED officials on Thursday (November 17) regarding Liger’s investment. According to the report, Puri and Charmme were grilled by the officers for 15 to 16 hours over illegal investments in the Vijay Deverakonda-led film via Foreign Exchange.

The reports stated that the investigation on Liger’s team began when a politician, Congress leader Bakka Judson, lodged a complaint with the ED in August. In the complaint, he stated that many politicians had invested money in Liger. He also pointed out that many invested in the film so as to turn their black money into white.

The ED served notices to Puri Jagannadh & producer Charmme Kaur about 15 days ago asking them to appear before Thursday, November 17. The officials questioned both on the source of money. As per the article, ED officials also suspected that many political leaders and companies transferred money to the makers’ bank accounts for the making of the multi-lingual film.

Liger, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, alongside Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles, was released in theatres on August 25, 2022. The multi-lingual film ended up a disaster at the box office and the makers have been facing severe heat owing to the same. In fact, the film’s distributors had asked Puri Jagannadh to compensate them for their losses and allegedly threatened to protest outside his house if he didn’t. Owing to this and other threats, the director reportedly sought police protection.

