Ananya Panday is one young Bollywood actress who has amassed millions of fans thanks to her on-screen roles and fun off-screen personality. Ms Panday, who entered the entertainment world through Dharma Production’s Student Of The Year 2, is a fashionista and there’s no denying that. A look at her Insta handle will drive away any doubts you have.

Ananya, who has 24 million followers on Instagram, shares almost every outfit she dons with her digital family. And today was no different. The Pati, Patni aur Woh actress, who’s currently in New York City, slayed an all-black, s*xy jumpsuit and we are loving it. While NYC is definitely turning cold now, Ananya looked super hot and kind of reminds us of Cat Woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Insta a while ago, Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures from Swarovski’s Open The Wonder dinner. To the get-together – which saw celebs like Freida Pinto, Lucy Hale, Irina Shayk and Indya in attendance, the Khaali Peeli raised the temperature in a stunning, cut-out black jumpsuit, killer heels and Swarovski jewellery.

Talking about her ensemble, Ananya Panday opted for an Elisabetta Franchi-created skinny jumpsuit featuring a wide boat neckline, a ring of bezels stones giving a gathered look at the chest and a s*xy cut from the bedazzled centre to her upper waist. While the wide neckline showed off her collarbones and teased glimpses of her b**bs (the right amount of cl*avage showing in my opinion), the cutout in the front illustrated just how well-toned the actress is. The gathered band from the waist to the hips gave Ananya a more snatched figure, and I’m loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

She styled the look with elegant black heels – with a crystal diagonal strap, chunky shiny Swarovski’s bracket, rings, multiple earrings and a sparkling choker. For her hair, the actress opted for an off-the-centre style, with her dark brown locks tucked behind her ears and flowing down her back. She kept her makeup to a minimum with pale peach lips, blush and well-done eyebrows.

Looking at her ensemble don’t you remember Halle Berry from the 2004 film Cat Woman? Well, that was one of the first things that came to my mind.

From 1-10, how much would you rate Ananya Panday’s look? Drop the ratings in the comments.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Teases Her Cl*avage In A Low-Cut Backless Blouse That She Paired With Exquisite Golden Lehenga, Ladies Seal The Diwali Deal With This Head-Turning Outfit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News