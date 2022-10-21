Koffee With Karan arose speculations around what is going on between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. The duo was even seen allegedly getting cosy at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash recently. Amid all the rumours, they were seen twinning in black and posing at Manish Malhotra’s party. But netizens aren’t happy with their pairing. Scroll below for all the details.

Yesterday was a star-studded affair as Manish Malhotra held a Diwali bash. Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan along with brother Ibrahim, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Malaika Arora were among many celebrities who graced the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ananya Panday could be seen wearing a crop top with a plunging neckline and paired it up with matching pants. Her entire look was brought together with a long ethnic jacket. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, seemed to be twinning in black as he wore a tight-fitting kurta and paired it up with same coloured pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

There was a moment when Ananya Panday tried to avoid posing with Aditya Roy Kapur while the Malang actor graciously accepted request of the paparazzi. They both could be seen making a decision and eventually dismissed to enter Manish Malhotra’s house.

Netizens aren’t very impressed with the pairing of Ananya and Aditya.

A user wrote, “Stop forcing it unnecessarily. They are super awkward. Adi and Kriti >>>”

Another commented, “Plz dont 😁😁 ye jodi nahi .. Bilkul nahi”

“Not a bit of chemistry.. Matlab kuch bhi,” another wrote.

Another commented, “Ab inko hutiyapa start hoga ki ye best couple in this world he”

A trolld declared, “Saddest thing on Internet today”

Do you like the pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Appears In His Posh Lamborghini Urus Wearing AirPods Max, Netizens Troll, “Itni Mehengi Gaadi Mein Music System Nahi Hai Kya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram