Actress Janhvi Kapoor – the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak Being a star kid many felt she has several privileges. How, in a recent chat, the actress has opened up about the ‘biggest misconception’ people have about her.

While talking about that, she also about how hard-working she is and about how & why she choices which project to star in. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with GoodTimes, Janhvi Kapoor reacted to people thinking she takes her position for granted. The ‘Dhadak’ actress said, “People think I take my position for granted. That’s the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I’m privileged that it makes me unaware of what it’s like to work hard.”

Janhvi Kapoor continued, “I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer; but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don’t doubt my work ethic ever again.”

Speaking about the films she chooses to be part of, Janhvi Kapoor stated, “I can’t do the same thing over and over again because I get bored easily. I hate repeating things and have to set up challenges for myself because that’s when I know I’m growing. Otherwise, I feel like a waste of time.”

Since her debut in 2018 with Dhadak, Janhvi has starred in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry. Her upcoming slate includes Mili, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Bawaal.

Do you agree with Janhvi Kapoor about people thinking she takes her position for granted but she being a hard worker? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shows Her Sultry Side In Orange-Hued Dress With A Plunging Neckline, Netizens Reacts “Mahabaleshwar Ki Valley Yaad Agayi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram