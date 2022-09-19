Trendy fashion is everything that we look forward. From sweetheart neckline dresses to cottage couture looks to wide legged jeans and so on. But the looks that inspire us most are the celeb-styles. We always try to follow our favourite celeb and their recent looks to keep our fashion game strong. Well Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor never fails to put her A-game, when it comes to fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor always puts her best fashion foot forward whenever she steps out in the city or for award shows or even fashion photoshoots. Recently, she shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle, and we can’t stop but glare at her beauty!

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely scintillating in the pictures. She wore a white coloured bodycon dress, flaunting her busty cleav*ge. The outfit had corset detailing and a plunging neckline with noodle straps that gave an edge to her looks. It was a full modern Bridgertone vibes!

She completed her look with a pair of statement butterfly earrings and tied her curled hair in a messy bun. For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a light foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, wine shaded smokey eyes with mascara laden lashes and wine coloured lip shade. She looked nothing less than an angel.

Well, whenever we open Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram handle, we always get stuck at her fashion looks. She sure knows how to set thirst traps for her audience. What say? Let us know if you liked her this look!

