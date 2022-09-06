Bollywood’s stunner Kiara Advani is now at the peak of her career and basking in the glory of the success of her recent releases, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, she had rose to fame after she got critically acclaimed for the short film Lust Stories. Apart from her acting career, the diva leads the headlines for her sartorial picks.

Over the years, Kiara showed her style game and put it up with it every single she stepped out in the city. Be it for promotions, award night or simple outing, she has always put comfortable fashion up front.

Recently, Kiara Advani did a fashion photoshoot for Hello magazine, and the actress set a new benchmark in fashion and gave a lot of content for the fashionmongers to discuss. A while back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the shoot.

In the first picture, Kiara Advani looked smokingly hot in a black coloured one-shoulder patch-worked top, which she paired with distressed beige-coloured pants. She accentuated her look with oxidised golden armlet and bangle, along with a pair of statement earrings.

While, in the next picture, Kiara Advani absolutely looked dead drop gorgeous in an ivory and beige colour combination animal printed thigh-slit cut-out dress. She accessorised the look with a broad golden-coloured tribal neckpiece, giving an Egyptian aesthetic and completed the look with a bangle.

For the next look, Kiara Advani wore a broad-shoulder heavily embroidered coat and looked ethereal. She completed her look with a long polki neckpiece and a matching finger ring. For makeup, the actress kept it dewy with light foundation, contoured cheeks, winged liner, defined brows and nude brown lip shade. She kept her wet-gelled hair open in soft curls.

Kiara Advani surely stole my heart with her P.H.A.T looks. What about you? Let us know!

