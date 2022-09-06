Shehnaaz Gill is on roll and how! After raising to fame with Bigg Boss 13, the diva has become an internet sensation. She enjoys a massive fan following and owing to her popularity she has already bagged two big Bollywood projects. Recently, she dropped the title announcement of her debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Punjab Ki Katrina makes sure to make heads turn every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward.

From the past few days, Sana was the talk of the town as it was the first death anniversary of the love of her life Sidharth Shukla September 2, who passed away last year.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill with her brother Shehbaz Badesha visited Lalbaughcha Raja to seek blessings from lord Ganesh. The actress took social media by storm when her photos and videos surfaced on the net. For her spiritual outing, Sana picked a yellow kurta set of an Anarkali which has work on the front and small golden prints all over it. She paired it with a plain yellow palazzo and dupatta. Shehnaaz complimented her look with big round traditional hoops and a set of metallic bangles.

For make-up, Shehnaaz Gill decided to go light while letting her eyes do all the talking. Keeping it minimal, she looked glowing in winged eyeliner and nude lipstick. She rounded off her look with a small red bindi while letting her mid-partitioned hair down. Before seeking the blessings, she was seen holding brother Badesha’s hand, which had Sidharth Shukla’s face inked on it. Check it out below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a user commented, “She is holding it like she is holding siddharth hand”, while another said, “Yrr ye sach mai bohat jyda pyare video hh…sana ne ek baar phir sabit krr dea k Sid yahi hh tha or hmesa rahy ga…mai aj bohat jyda proud feel krr rahi huu..i love you sidharth ..love you sana..love you sidnazians..love you.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will also be seen in 100% opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

