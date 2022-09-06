Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has been in the news for many reasons, including her and the film’s leading lady, Florence Pugh not so getting along well due to a number of reasons. Scheduled to release on September 23, the psychological thriller – also starring Harry Styles, had its world premiere yesterday (September 5) at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Advertisement

The film’s star cast – including Pugh, Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and others walked the film festival’s red carpet in their fashionable best. While there is no doubt they all brought the fashion A-game to the event, it’s the Black Widow star who has won our hearts.

Advertisement

Owing to the shooting schedule of Dune: Part 2 ( and ongoing conflict between her and director Olivia Wilde), Florence Pugh missed the Don’t Worry Darling press meet but impressed us with her red carpet look at the film’s premiere. For the star screening, the Marvel actress opted for an off-shoulder, sweetheart neck black glitter printed tulle dress. The gown – while had dramatic sleeves and an almost camouflaged bow – also featured embroidered silver sequins work. The ensemble was part of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino The Beginning collection.

Doesn’t she look just lovely! Check out these pictures shared by Florence Pugh’s stylish and Valentino’s Instagram page here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray)

While the dress itself makes it look like the Black Widow actress has brought the stars to earth and is walking amidst it – thanks to the beautiful sheer night sky trail, the front skirt opening shows off her very well-toned legs. We have to say – Florence, you are the perfect blend of beauty, s*xiness and elegance here on the red carpet and we are loving it!

For her hair, Florence Pugh had her blond short hairstyled with a little drama – a side parting and a swirl near her forehead. Accessorizing with a sparkling diamond chain, a couple of rings, earrings and a small nose ring, the Don’t Worry Darling let her dress do all the talking. She opted for a light, natural makeup look consisting of pink lips, blush and light eye makeup that let her green orbs shine.

Not happy only seeing the above set of images and videos? Well, check out more images of Florence slaying at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trendencias (@trendencias)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man magazine (@themanmagazineindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by multifandom (@fxrty.edts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVOKE (@evokedotie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Fan (@florencep.fan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by florence pugh fans (@sxftflorence)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Obsessive Fashion Disorder (@obsessive_fashion_disorder)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sarah 𓆩♡𓆪 | dwd era (@heart4florence)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence🌵🐌 (@pughsource)

From 1 to 10, how much would you rate this ethereal look of Florence Pugh? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Christopher Nolan Ropes In Florence Pugh, Rami Malek To Join Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr & Others In Oppenheimer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram