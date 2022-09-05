Taylor Swift has created a mark in the music industry as one of the biggest pop stars. Her songs have ranked high on the music charts and she has won several awards for her groundbreaking album. Just recently, Swift won three awards at the MTV VMAs 2022. These included the Moonman for the video of the year, the best long-form video, and the best direction.

The Bad Blood singer also surprised her fans by announcing a new album, Midnights. While accepting the award for Video of the Year, the pop star teased that she has thirteen new songs coming out on October 21. Another thing, not related to her music, was her outfit that caught our attention.

Taylor Swift wore a sheer dress made from long chains of shining gems. While talking about her red carpet hits, the Gorgeous singer has had several shining moments. This includes her look from Billboard Music Awards 2018. Taylor swept the onlookers off their feet in a stunning pink gown by Versace.

Taylor Swift at Billboard Music Awards 2018 in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/AClaoWgc90 — All's well that ends (@Allswellthaten1) May 22, 2018

She looked ethereal in a floor-trailing cape that went over her one shoulder. Taylor Swift’s gown had a gorgeous split that went up to her thigh and showed off her long legs. The dress was embellished with regal feathers and beads in grey. The singer accompanied the look with metallic Casadei heels that had snake-like detail. She also wore a few rings and Hueb earrings that matched the colour.

#ThrowbackThursday when @taylorswift13 was seen wearing the #Hueb morganite earrings to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, yesterday in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/4FiVjDEHUm — Hueb (@Hueb_Official) September 17, 2020

Swift had her iconic golden locks up in a bun with a side parting that covered most of her forehead. The rest of her strands were in a gentle beach wave curl. Her eyes sparked with the glitter on her eyes and Taylor‘s lips were tinted red.

The entire ensemble looked amazing and is added to one of Taylor Swift’s best red carpet outfits. Do you think she slayed in it?

