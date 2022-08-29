MTV VMAs 2022 took place last night, and several A-listers participated in the celebration of music. Taylor Swift, Blackpink, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Dylan O’Brien, DJ Khaled, and more attended the award show. All of them walked the red carpet in dazzling fits that stole the night.

Many artists also took home the trophy, including Swift for the Video of the Year, Bad Bunny for the Artist of the Year, and Billie Eilish for the Song of the Year. While talking about red carpet fashion, there are many hits and misses. Let’s take a look at some of those:

Taylor Swift went with a metallic ensemble from Oscar de la Renta and looked as beautiful as ever. It was basically a dress made out of long chains of shining gems. It was quite bold and daring of her to sit through MTV VMAs 2022 in this fit.

I MIGHT BE OKAY BUT IM NOT FINE AT ALL!!! @taylorswift13 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NAYhh71EvK — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 28, 2022

As always, Lil Nas X walked the MTV VMAs 2022 in an unusual yet stylish fit that we could never pull off. We simply adore how the singer decides to create his own statement in unique pieces.

Lizzo is a princess and there is no denying that. The About Damn Time singer wowed the crown in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown. The hair, the lipstick, and the earrings added more pizzazz to the entire outfit.

Going with the seemingly black theme, Lili Reinhart wore a lacy dress. It was a little hard to understand what exactly it was. The whole thing seemed like a mess, especially the sleeves.

Kpop group Blackpink attended the music awards, and each member donned a chic outfit. All of them were in black and but each had a different style. From sheer lace to cut-outs, the girls slayed the red carpet fashion game.

Jack Harlow wore a leather suit and pants. Though the top half was better than the bottom, the entire piece didn’t look great.

Becky G stunned in a Zuhair Murad Couture and we are sure the heads must have turned as she walked down the MTV VMAs 2022 red carpet. Her dress was beautiful and elegant and we want it!

Dylan O’Brien opted for a simple co-ord suit and pants. Though the set wasn’t bad, it was too simple and he could have put more effort into what he wore. It was a miss in our books.

Last but definitely not just least is Conan Gray. We have no words to describe how amazing he looked in his MTV VMAs 2022 outfit. Just take a look at it.

