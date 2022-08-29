Jennifer Lopez isn’t here to be taken advantage of as she calls out the person who leaked a video of a ‘private moment’ during her three-day wedding extravaganza with Ben Affleck. For the unversed, JLo and Ben, tied the knot for the second time, in a lavish ceremony with all their friends and family last week.

It was a celebration of love indeed and several A-listers like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney, Kevin Smith and more attended the gorgeous wedding. Photos of her three outfits were shared and each looked as beautiful as the other. You can check that out here.

While talking about their wedding, a video of an intimate moment from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was leaked. It was footage of her serenading her new husband with a special performance. The footage was shared by a fan but has now been taken down. However, it prompted JLo to call out whoever leaked it.

Jennifer Lopez took to the comment section of the now-deleted video and said, “This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment.” She further shared that guests at her and Ben Affleck’s wedding were made to sign NDAs. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from (because) we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia | @jlo follows ✨ (@jlow0rld)

The singer added that it was “stolen without our consent and sold for money.” Understandable, JLo would like to keep a few moments from her wedding private as being a celebrity with a fan following of millions make it hard to not be under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now spending some more intimate time in Italy as a part of their honeymoon. The newlyweds were seen having a romantic lunch at Lake Como.

