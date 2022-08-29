Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022 as the Moonman (also called the Moonperson now), and netizens have a lot of things to say about that. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been involved in the Amber Heard case in the past few months.

Even after the high-profile defamation trial ended, the legal drama between the two didn’t. Besides filing an appeal, Depp was making the news over sealed court documents being released to the public. It contained several dirty deets about the actor. Amidst all of that, JD has been reviving his career in full swing.

The songs, a movie, and brand deals are a part of it and so is his recent appearance as the Moonman at the MTV VMAs 2022. Johnny Depp appeared in a brief cameo toward the beginning of the show but not physically. His face is digitally superimposed on the helmet of a floating moonperson. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said.

“Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f*cking music, shall we?” Johnny Depp said in another appearance after a commercial break. The Fantastic Beasts actor also posted a pre-recorded clip on his Instagram. He could be seen floating across the stage in the costume and said, “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Several fans took to the comment section to react to this. Many laughed at this and enjoyed seeing Johnny‘s appearance. But more took to Twitter to react to how the cameo was a blink and a miss. While others also took a dig at it.

“It was like two seconds,” one person wrote.

“Johnny Depp casually made god knows how many people watch the VMAs for him just to see 10 seconds of his hologram floating around lmaoo he did clown us very bad yet that was a very necessary experience,” said another.

Check out more reactions here:

MTV VMAs set to have unprecedented ratings. All thanks to the incomparable Johnny Depp. #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA — Milicent1964 (@nursemelissa123) August 27, 2022

Why is a Johnny depp computer screen being hoisted around the vmas like this pic.twitter.com/N7veURxfRc — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) August 29, 2022

saw someone said that johnny depp is “booked and busy.” lmao okay. this is apparently being booked and busy.#VMAs pic.twitter.com/noHbPv2Xxt — Beep (@thebeepthemeep) August 29, 2022

i can’t stop laughing, this is what his fans called “johnny depp’s big comeback” pic.twitter.com/6ttPkd5Pjk — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 29, 2022

