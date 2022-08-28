Former One Direction member Harry Styles has confused his fans with his strange accent following the release of a clip from his upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Mirror.co.uk reports.

The star is best known for his music career and is currently in the midst of his ‘Love On Tour’ world tour, in which he is performing at the Madison Square Garden on 12 nights over the next month.

Harry may be known for his music, but the 28-year-old has also turned his hand to acting following his cameo in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 blockbuster ‘Dunkirk‘.

According to Mirror.co.uk, his performance in ‘Dunkirk’ garnered plenty of plaudits and as a result, he has two more movies set for release before the year is out, which could amplify his ability as an established actor.

Mirror.co.uk says in the upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, a psychological thriller, the audience will see Harry playing the main character Jack Chambers alongside Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh, who plays Jack’s wife Alice. And in a recently released clip, Harry Styles can be seen doing a weird half British and half American accent which left the audience in confusion. A Twitter user asked, “Why is Harry Styles, allegedly English, doing such a bad English accent?” Another one asked, “What is the accent Harry Styles is aiming for in Don’t Worry Darling I need to know before I can sleep again.”

Harry replaced former Even Stevens star Shia LaBeouf as the main lead and that decision brought some attention when the film’s director Olivia Wilde confirmed her relationship with the former One Direction star after meeting on set.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, while it with the theatres from September 23 in the UK.

