Dune 3 is still months away from hitting the screens, but the craze around it is making headlines. The Timothée Chalamet-starrer threequel’s pre-sales at the BFI IMAX are leaving us awestruck. The IMAX 70MM screening sold out all tickets within a few seconds, and there are still eight months left before the release. It is already behaving like a blockbuster in the making.

The film has started generating serious momentum well in advance, pointing towards a strong reception once it finally arrives in cinemas. This will put some pressure on Avengers: Doomsday, which is clashing with this Denis Villeneuve-helmed magnum opus. This clash will be the biggest of 2026, and everyone is eager to find out which movie emerges as the ultimate winner.

Dune 3 IMAX 70MM screenings have sold out in London

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the IMAX 70MM screening of Dune at London’s BFI IMAX sold out in just 2 minutes, underscoring the movie’s massive excitement. The surprising thing is that the tickets are priced between £24 and £28 ($31–$37) and are non-refundable. Despite that, the fans did not hesitate to book them. This strong response comes nearly eight months before the release, clearly highlighting the title’s huge pre-release buzz.

More about the film

Dune 3 follows Paul Atreides as he fully embraces his role as the Emperor, and it takes place around twelve years after the events of Dune 2. Now ruling the known universe, Paul must deal with the consequences of the holy war carried out in his name as well as growing political resistance from rival houses.

It features Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem in crucial roles. Dune 3, aka Dune: Part Three, will be released on December 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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