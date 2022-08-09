Johnny Depp is a Hollywood superstar who is known world wide, especially for his portrayal as Jack Sparrow. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star is almost about to complete 4 decades in the industry. But did you know it was never a part of the plan? In fact, JD did it out of helplessness to pay off his rent. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Depp made his Hollywood debut with the 1984 film, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Ever since, he’s been a part of many recognised projects like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Alice In Wonderland, Fantastic Beasts, Pirates Of The Caribbean amongst others. His hard work made him a huge name in Hollywood and all across the world. However, things changed after his ex-wife Amber Heard levelled allegations of domestic violence shortly after their divorce in 2016.

Advertisement

One would have never been able to see Johnny Depp, for the huge star he is today, had he not been bankrupt. His focus was only on music when he was a teenager but his inability to even afford his rent made him foray into acting.

On Jonesy’s Jukebox radio talk show, Johnny Depp had revealed, “I’ve (been a musician) since I was little. I have played since I was 12. I started playing clubs when I was like 13 in Miami.”

He added, “I needed to pay rent and somebody told me, ‘why don’t you go meet an agent. My agent is with Nick Cage, so she sent me on an audition for something and I got it.”

But it wasn’t until his bank broke that Johnny Depp thought of considering acting as a full-time profession. “It seemed like a good way to pay the rent for a minute,” he concluded.

Well, looks like acting was a blessing in disguise for Johnny, we at least are grateful!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Idris Elba Is A Bearer Of Good News As He Teases A ‘Big’ DC Project For His Bloodsport Is In The Works

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram