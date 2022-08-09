No one can actually decide everything that is happening around Ezra Miller and on what path the actor is exactly. After a ton of accusations and two arrests in Hawaii, he has found himself in a new controversy and is facing their third arrest in the same year. The incident occurred in Vermont, where the actor has been charged with felony burglary. The reports have that the incident took play on May 1 and there are video evidence against The Flash star.

If you are unversed, Ezra has been in the eye of the storm for their questionable behaviour for a while now. After allegedly trespassing and threatening a couple in Hawaii, the actor was also accused of grooming a minor and even trying to have a s*xual relationship with them. The accusations kind of felt like never-ending because it also included that he even ran a cult.

While each of that claims continues to shock all of us, Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont that occurred on May 1. As per the We Got This Covered report, just before 6 pm several bottles of alcohol were stolen while the owner wasn’t available and Miller was apprehended on Sunday night in connection to the incident.

There is also an accusation that Ezra Miller is allegedly housing “a 25-year-old mother and her three children, who are between the ages of one and five, at their home in Vermont,” and the property even includes an unlicensed cannabis farm and a few firearms. There is no confirmation on this one but it is definitely shocking.

However, Ezra Miller continues to be a part of DCEU’s The Flash and nothing has stopped Warner Bros from going ahead with it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

