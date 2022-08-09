Idris Elba is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood right now. Be it Luther, Hobbs and Shaw, Pacific Rim, and more, the actor has proven that he is amazing at what he does. Elba has also been a part of two of the biggest franchises, MCU and DC. He played the role of Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad and Heimdall in Thor: Ragnarok.

Currently, Elba is making the news over him being one of the best choices for the next James Bond. For the unversed, a search for the next 007 is going on after Daniel Craig ended his venture as the British super-spy in No Time to Die.

Idris Elba, among Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, and more, is being considered for the next James Bond. Amidst that, an update regarding his future in DC as Bloodsport has come. Erik Davis, a journalist, took to Twitter to post a snippet of his interview with Idris.

“I just spoke with Idris Elba about his new film Beast,” Erik Davis said. “I asked what we’ll see him in next – a Marvel project or DC, and he said DC,” he added and continued, “He said he’s got a really big thing cooking for DC right now.” This means that fans will get to see more of Bloodsport. Maybe they can make a spin-off series just like they did with John Cena’s Peacemaker.

It is good to hear this as a lot of other sad news comes from DC. For those who don’t know, Warner Bros axed the much-awaited Batgirl after spending $90 million on the film. While talking about the actor, his upcoming film Beast will be released on 19 August.

Besides that, Idris Elba also appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 alongside Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and more.

