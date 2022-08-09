Ezra Miller’s The Flash is reportedly receiving a great response from test audiences despite the legal troubles surrounding the actor. On the one side, DC is making the headlines after Warner Bros axed Batgirl and on the other side is Ezra, who is going viral over their controversies.

Advertisement

Amidst all of this, some fans have wondered why Warner Bros isn’t scrapping Miller’s DC film. For the unversed, over the past few months, the Fantastic Beasts actor has been hitting the headlines over alleged bad behaviour. From being arrested over assault, abuse, breaking into a stranger’s house, accusations of grooming a girl, and a lot more happening.

Advertisement

Ezra Miller has been on the run for the last few months as authorities haven’t been able to locate them. Warner Bros allegedly conducted an emergency meeting to discuss their future in the DCEU. However, despite all the claims and accusations, their film The Flash continues with its screen test.

As per Deadline, The Flash is still on track to open in theaters on 23 June 2023. It is also being said that the film is “generating great buzz in its testing, despite the tail of scandal involving star Ezra Miller that will have the studio second-guessing the wisdom of sending the troubled young man on a press tour.”

Just recently, Miller was in the news after being charged with felony burglary by Vermont State Police. As per the reports, Ezra had broken in to steal multiple bottles of alcohol. A video captured this, and through that, the actor was identified.

Ezra Miller has also been accused of holding a cult while in Iceland and travelling to the US with a gun and a bulletproof jacket as fears that the FBI and KKK are behind them. As for their DC future, who knows what lies beyond The Flash?

Must Read: Nicolas Cage Wasn’t Keen On Starring In ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Until This Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram