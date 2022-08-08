Selena Gomez is famous for a lot of things, including her films, shows, songs, albums, beauty brand, and more. From being a Disney kid to becoming an acclaimed actor and a world-famous singer, she has done it all. Just recently, Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday. She wowed fans in a gorgeous peach sheer dress.

A few days after her birthday, Selena hit the headlines after being spotted on a yacht in Italy. The Only Murders in the Building was in a black cut-out swimsuit. Her pics sparked romance rumours as she was seen having a time of her life with Italian producer, Andrea Iervolino.

Amongst all of this, Selena Gomez is once again trending, and this time it’s over her being all over the first page of an English book in Nepal. A photo of the book has gone viral on Twitter. It features the first page of an English book and mentions details regarding the Taki Taki singer.

A school from Nepal 🇳🇵 printed their first

page about Ms. Selena Gomez @selenagomez in their

English text book of Grade 4. pic.twitter.com/0PfRZ0D4Y0 — Pride Foundation (@pridefounation) August 3, 2022

The book also mentions listening to Selena Gomez’s songs to learn the English language effectively. It had the lyrics of her song ‘Who Says’ printed on it. Several fans shared the photo on Twitter with their reactions. “A life history of @selenagomez in the English text book of grade IV in Nepal. This is the first time ever about the international music artist life history in English text book of Nepal,” one user wrote.

“EXACTLY. Selena Gomez queen of Nepal! Girlie already being written in books. Now that’s an ICON right there!” wrote another.

“It’s such a beautiful song with a wonderful message,” said one fan.

“Our girl is literally in educational books!!! PERIODT,” wrote one fan.

“wow hahah nice i’m sure students will get good grades,” said one fan.

It is a cute ode to Selena Gomez. What are your thoughts about it? Share it with us!

