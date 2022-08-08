There is a lot happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it is insane to keep a track of everything. Amid all the exits and glorious entries, the most anticipated welcome is that of Deadpool in this timeline. Ryan Reynolds starrer Merc With A Mouth franchise has been in the headlines for over 2 years now and the studios heads have only been giving hopes about the progress in making it. While Shawn Levy now helms the project, Marvel did approach David Leitch too.

For the unversed, after the Fox acquisition by Disney, the rights for the Merc With The Mouth also came to the Marvel bosses. Over the past two years discussions have been about how to bring Ryan Reynolds to the MCU with Deadpool 3. Last year it was confirmed that Shawn Levy will be directing with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to pen it.

But now the reports say that Marvel Bosses didn’t directly go to Shawn but approached Deadpool 2 director David Leitch before it. The filmmaker who now promotes Bullet Train talks about why he didn’t take up the job and whether he will ever go back to doing it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch explained, “It’s probably more of what I’m doing and some circumstance. I love all of those worlds, and they’re all precious to me. Starting with John Wick. Chad has taken over that franchise and executed it beautifully. And Deadpool is amazing. And Atomic Blonde, I would love to go back. When I look back, I would love to go back to those worlds, but I think the way it’s worked out for me, or fate has brought me to this place, is that I get new opportunities and they’re really awesome, interesting, as well. Now moving on and doing The Fall Guy with Gosling, we’re prepping right now.”

When asked if The Fall Guy is the reason David Leitch isn’t returning to direct Deadpool 3. Leitch clarified, “No. Look, we had conversations about Deadpool 3, but I just was … I had things in the pipeline, too. And it was never, ‘Hey, do you want to do it or not want to do it?’ or whatever. I think it was more we knew our dance cards were kind of full on both sides. And we have a window. And Marvel has calendars.”

