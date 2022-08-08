Justin Bieber recently took to his Instagram Stories to apologise to a man for his inappropriate comments. Bieber has been hitting the headlines a lot these days. The Baby singer resumed his Justice World Tour after taking a month-long break due to his face paralysis. For the unversed, the actor revealed that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Bieber shared that a virus has left half of his face paralysed and even once said that he can’t blink or smile from that side. Along with sharing this, Justin also announced a break to recover from the disease. Now, he is back, and the tour is in full swing again.

While talking about Justin Bieber, the actor recently took to his Instagram Stories to write an apology for a mystery man over something he said. “For some reason I commented on some guy’s page, “sad existence” because he was doing something I thought was dumb,” Justin wrote.

“Not quite sure why I felt the need to wrote that. If he was doing what makes him happy, who am I to say anything,” Justin Bieber added. “To the dude I wrote it to, man, I am sorry,” he continued. From being known for his controversies, bad behaviour, and arrest to apologising to a man on his public platform, one cannot lie the Peaches singer has grown a lot in the past years.

It seems like Justin has also become more vocal about his feelings. Earlier this year, the singer made the headlines after he confronted Selena Gomez‘s alleged ex Charlie Puth for saying f*ck you to Bieber once while performing on stage.

Not just that, Justin Bieber posted a video doing that. The singer demanded an explanation from Charlie, who said that it was a joke. Well, good for Bieber for doing that.

