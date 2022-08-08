Thor: Love and Thunder has surpassed one of Thor: Ragnarok’s box office records. The Chris Hemsworth starrer has completed a month in the theatres and considering its ratings, the film has done well. Just recently, the Rotten Tomatoes score dropped to 65%, making it the worst-rated standalone film on the Asgardian.

Not just that, but it is also the second worst rated in the entire MCU, just above Eternals’ 47% rating. However, its reception at the box office has been better. It has already surpassed the first two standalone films of Chris Hemsworth’s MCU character globally. Now, it seems the movie might leave behind the 2017 film as well.

As per Box Office Mojo, Thor: Love and Thunder is just an inch away from touching the seven hundred million milestones at the global box office. Currently, the Taika Waititi directorial has made $698 million. This consists of $316 million domestically, that is North America and another $382 million overseas.

As it becomes the second highest-grossing film on the Asgardian, all eyes are set on breaking Thor: Ragnarok’s record. The 2017 Chris Hemsworth film is the biggest one yet with $853 million globally and $315 million stateside. Thor: Love and Thunder has already rushed past its domestic collection. It might also take over its global revenue.

Lately, all the MCU films have been box office hits. The trend started with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which garnered over a billion globally. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a great success as well. More Marvel flicks are set to be released in Phase 4.

While Thor: Love and Thunder has grown immensely, it still has some juice left in it to create more box office records. Do you think the latest Chris Hemsworth starrer will be able to surpass Ragnarok’s total collection?

